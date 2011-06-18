Chris Brown Beefs With Frank Ocean, Odd Future

Chris Brown Calls Out Frank Ocean and Odd Future

Yesterday on everyone’s favorite source of entertainment, Twitter, R&B star Chris Brown exchanged words with up-and-coming singer Frank Ocean.

It all started when Chris Breezy released a tweet, giving Ocean a pair of underwhelming comparisons to fellow singer/songwriters in the game.

“I Fawk wit Frank Ocean! Reminds me of a young James Fauntleroy or Kevin Cossum,” Brown tweeted yesterday.

In response, Ocean fired back with his own Chris Brown comparisons saying, “i Fawks wit chris brown, reminds me of a young sisqo or ike turner.”

“i just dont like underhanded comments. thats all im saying,” Frank Ocean said.

Chris Brown’s response:

“@frank_ocean it was a compliment you Itchbay A$$ N***a. Everybody claim to be the devil till they meet him,” Brown replied before ranting off a series of tweets. “Fawk odd future! Make sure y’all smalltime n*ggas stick yo chess out when u speak to me,” “Ain’t no battery in my back! U just getting on a** n*ggas! Don’t let them pills go to yo head!” “I was tryna help yo sales n*gga. You Fawkin clown! You and @Fawktyler would be casted great for planet of the apes!” “I’ma shut up now! I ain’t wit all this talking bullShyte! I ain’t hard to find. Y’all n*ggas know my face.”

Not to be left out of the fan, Odd Future’s Tyler, The Creator replied to Chris Brown saying, “@chrisbrown What’s Wrong Christopher? Amber Rose Stole Your Style Bro Bro?”

“I was on fairfax yesterday and your so called posse was super quiet. Get better soldiers!,” Brown fired off.

The entire exchanged prompted Cali rapper Game to paying mediator saying to Brown, “@chrisbrown focus on “YOU” blood. BEEF aint gettin n!ggas nowhere these days. All you do is LOSE, endorsements, appearances & oppurtunities.”

Game also gave advice to Tyler and Ocean and said, “@fucktyler the homie & @frankocean just starting what can be a long successful career.. Don’t Fawk it up by beefin’. FOCUS n*ggas, FOCUS !!!”

This isn’t the first time Chris Brown expressed his distaste for the Odd Future brand.

Earlier in June the singer took a jab at Odd Future on Twitter saying, “All this demonic music is wack as Shyte! What happened to people being happy? #yeahisaidit‘,” before engaging tweets with Tyler, The Creator and OD member Hodgy Beats.

We have no idea why Chris Brown would spend his time firing shots at a group that has yet reached his level of success, but we doubt the war of words between C. Breezy, Frank Ocean and Odd Future is far from over, no matter what Game had to say about it.

Read the entire dialogue from Twitter below.