DMX Scheduled For July 6th Prison Release, Wants to Focus On Reality Show, Fiancé And His 10 Kids [Photos]

On July 6, 2011 Earl Simmons, better known as DMX, will be released from Arizona State Prison after serving six-months behind bars for parole violation.

Following his release, X plans to end his four-year hiatus in music with his ninth and newest album this summer.

Speaking on the new project, X, 40, says, “Things will be different this time.”

Along with music, DMX will also be directing his attention on his “domestic dreams”, like uniting his 10 children and creating a relationship with his mother.

Another new twist is his interest in his own reality TV show with fiancé Yadira Borrego.

According to an official press release, the working title of the show is “X-tended Family” and while the show is only conceptual thus far, it will reportedly show a side to DMX that the world has never seen… the softer side.

Speaking on the show, Borrego released a statement saying,

“He is an amazing father and man. The media has never shown who he really is.”

The couple has two children together and plans to get married in the near future.

X was previously married to Tashera Simmons who gave an interview to VIBE saying that she grew frustrated with X’s infidelity after learning that he fathered four children outside of their marriage.

Check out X’s new fiance below.

Would you watch their reality show?

