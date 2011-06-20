Cee Lo Teams With Absolut Vodka For “Cee Lo Distilled” [Video]

Today, ABSOLUT VODKA released a trailer teasing “Cee Lo Distilled,” a short two-part online film that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the day in the life of Cee Lo Green.

The film provides an intimate glimpse into Cee Lo’s creative inspirations (growing up, his family, his music influences, working in the studio) as well as his thoughts on what it means to be truly “exceptional” in today’s music world.

For 10 days surrounding the film’s release, Cee Lo will be the Guest Editor of Facebook.com/ABSOLUT, interacting directly with his fans.

ABSOLUT has also created a Facebook app along the lines of “Forget You,” the ultimate break-up song – the app will send a custom video message direct from Cee Lo, commenting on friends’ Relationship Status updates (if you’ve currently updated as “In A Relationship,” you may prove an easy target!)

Consumers can experience all of this unique content exclusively on ABSOLUT’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/ABSOLUT and Absolutdrinks.com.

Check out part 1 of Cee Lo Distilled below.