Puma To Release New “Off-Season Red” Colorway of J. Cole’s ‘Dreamer 2’

This past weekend J. Cole made his professional basketball debut when he stepped on the court as a member of the Patriots Basketball Club in the new Basketball African League, but it was the release of his latest LP, Off-Season that had the Hip-Hop world buzzing. Now Puma is celebrating his 6th studio album with a new colorway of his signature line, The Dreamer 2.

Inspired by The Off-Season, the Dreamer 2 “Off-Season Red” features a fiery red and black colorway draped over the silhouette that Cole rocked while balling on the court on his pro basketball debut.

Featuring PUMA’s signature ProFoam throughout the midsole which any baller can appreciate while on the court, The Dreamer 2 boasts elements from the RS-0, RS-100, and RS-X that helps the silhouette standout wherever they touch the ground. They’re basically a Frankenstein of a sneaker fit for a Monstar or something.

The Dreamer 2 “Off-Season Red” will retail for $130 and are set to drop on May 21st on Puma.com and participating retailers such as Foot Locker, Champs, and Eastbay.

Will you be picking up a pair? Check out pics of the kicks and let us know in the comments below.