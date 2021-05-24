9th Wonder Continues His Academic Career With Roc Nation and LIU Brooklyn

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The renowned Hip-Hop producer 9th Wonder has become the latest musician to become a part of the new Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment which is part of Long Island University’s Brooklyn campus. The news was announced earlier today in a press release from the school.

The former Little Brother member was announced as a teacher along with jazz saxophonist Sam Newsome and baritone vocalist Colin Levin, both who are longtime faculty members – Newsome with LIU Brooklyn and Levin arriving from Rowan University.

9th, who’s worked with countless artists from Drake to Kendrick Lamar, will join the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment as a visiting professor and artist-in-residence who will be teaching classes on Hip-Hop while also continuing his work with the Loeb Music Library at Harvard University. 9th Wonder also was a visiting lecturer at Duke University.

In a statement issued to Billboard, the producer says “Music changed my life and opened doors for me in ways that I never could have imagined, so it’s only right that we impart our knowledge to help the next generation of ambitious leaders.” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez spoke of the announcement of 9th Wonder and his fellow professors in a press release issued earlier today: “Their collective wisdom and versatility will be essential to ensuring that the students receive a well-rounded education.”

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment is slated to begin in Fall 2021 with five degree programs covering music and business. The firm founded by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter in 2008 will provide 25% of its enrolled students with specialized Roc Nation Hope scholarships. These will include individual mentoring opportunities and support, and will go to first-time freshmen enrollees from New York City with a demonstrated need paying for their entire time at the school.