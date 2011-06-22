DMX Denies Engagement Rumors, Confirms That He Has 10 Children With Six Different Women

DMX denies engagement, talks ten kids

DMX is speaking out from behind bars and denying rumors that he’s engaged to be married.

As previously reported, the rapper made headlines after a press release was sent out announcing that he would be releasing a new album for the first time in 10 years.

In additon to the album, the release noted that the rapper was engaged to model Yadira Borrego and would star in a reality show with her and all 10 of his children.

Unfortunately, X says that some of the information printed in the release was false—in particular reports that he was in a relationship with Borrego.

Speaking to VIBE while still in prison he clarified saying,

“X, I also heard that you have a new fiancée, model Yadira Borrego. Is that correct?

No! We absolutely were living together, and at one time we were engaged. But um, no. I’m recalling that she wants to work it out, but I really don’t see that happening. I’m not going say it won’t work, but this last time in jail, with me focusing on the mental, allowed me to see who’s there for me and who’s not. It’s easy to say, ‘I got your back. I’m there for you.’ But when it comes down to it, like I said, I’m not even talking about money and things like that. I’m good. I got fans sending me money. I’m good with that. But if you tell me you’re going to bring my daughter, bring my daughter. Don’t have me looking stupid in the streets. You running around saying ‘I’m DMX’s fiancée’ but you up in the motherFawking club, every motherFawking night. Come on! I don’t get down like that. I’m a King. Regardless of what I’ve been through and what I’ve done, I present myself as a King. And I get that respect from people, from everybody I deal with. I worked my whole life to establish that respect and make sure I get that respect. And I’ll be damn if I’ll have a woman–allow her to take it from me. That’s DMX’s fiancée but what you all up in the club in niggas’s faces? Fawk outta here! So I guess it’s safe to say, at this time, X is a single man.

Yessir.

And while X says that part of the press release was untrue, he did confirm that he is the father of ten children by six different women. According to X the wants his large family to be the stars of new reality show where he tries to unite all ten of his kids and spend time with his baby mothers. Ultimately however he just wants his offpsring to meet.

X, I also know you have a reality show coming out. Can you tell us a little about that?

Well I have a few offers, but I don’t know which one I’m going to accept. But the basis of it is gonna be is—I have 6 baby mothers and 10 children. Yeah, that’s a lot…

They don’t know each other though. 4 of them grew up together, 1 grew up together, 2 grew up together, things like that. So what I want to do is—it’s from the East to the West coast. It’s going to really show a side to me like—I’m a really good father and I love my children to death. So I feel like it’s important that they meet while they’re young so they can grow up as brothers and sisters as opposeto meeting each other when they’re adults and not really have any feeling for each other, even though they’re brothers and sisters. So it’s the family element. You want them to have that family feel.

Exactly. I had brothers, 2 brothers and a sister, well Shyte—2 sisters and 3 brothers that my father had. I met the brother when I was younger. But we’re not really close. We don’t have much in common. He’s actually the reason why I got caught in this case out here and everything. But I have another brother and sister that I have still yet to meet. How are you going to manage to get all these women to get along though?

It’s like I’m not really committed to any of them. So it’s like at this stage in the game, don’t worry about what’s going to happen between us sexually. Let’s focus on allowing our children to have a realfamily. And all of the mothers are not going be involved, I can tell you that right now. But there’s no way they’re going to deny me access to my children. And the two women that would be a problem, it’s like they can just fall back. I’m taking my child to meet their siblings. I’ll probably only travel with like 8 of them. Or 7. But all of them are going to meet.

Since this interview was conducted, DMX has seen his release date from prison pushed back.

Dark Man X will be placed under supervised watch on July 13, with the supervised time ending August 13.