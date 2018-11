Beyonce Botches Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Beyonce sang a medley of classics at Nice in France last week but on the first song of her performance where she bellowed Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the pop icon flubbed some of the lyrics.

Fans didn’t seem to notice much or care and she didn’t miss a beat as she segued into “Beautiful Ones” and “Sex On Fire.”

Check out the show right here.