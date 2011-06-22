50 Cent May Part Ways With Interscope Records

50 Cent Contemplating Career With Interscope

Though he was finally given a November release for his fifth solo album, 50 Cent is still at odds with his home record label Interscope Records.

In a recent interview with MTV, Fif implied that he could part ways with the label following his album if things don’t go his way.

“It will all be clear in the negotiations following me turning this actual album in,” he said. ” And, of course, the performance and how they actually treat the work will determine whether you still want to stay in that position or not.”

Curtis added that if he feels the Interscope machine is supporting his projects that staying is the right thing to do, but admits that he’s not afraid to take the indie route.