Fatal Fade: Barbershop Owner Charged With Murder For Killing Customer Who Refused To Pay

A barber in Chicago was arrested recently for killing a customer who refused to pay for his haircut. No, really.

The Chicago Sun Times is reporting that Deshon Mcadory, 40, of Lombard, was arrested and charged with murder when he shot and killed 31-year-old Christian McDougald at his barbershop Studio 914 on 914 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood last Thursday (May 27). According to the report, Mcadory shot McDougald after the 31-year-old not only refused to pay for the haircut he had just gotten, but also began to argue with other barbers that were in the shop. The dispute was taken outside and while everyone else returned to their stations, Mcadory and McDougald remained and that’s when things took a turn for the worst.

“That’s when Mcadory allegedly shot McDougald once in the chest when he followed the shop owner to its back door, Meehan said. Police previously reported that McDougald was discovered by responding officers and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.”

The murder was caught on a surveillance camera and after searching the premise for the weapon, police turned up a gun in the coat they believe to be that of Mcadory along with three other guns at the work station of Mcadory’s business partner, 43-year-old Samuel Williams. Williams was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and after appearing in court on Sunday had his bail set at $25,000.

Mcadory’s attorney, Anthony Burch, insists that his client was acting in self-defense, but it doesn’t seem like Mcadory had a weapon on him at the time of the shooting so that might not exactly fly in a court of law. What does work in his favor is that Mcadory had both a Firearm Owners Identification card and a concealed carry permit. Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Meehan requested that Mcadory be held without bail citing his two prior convictions, including a felony from 2004 for possessing cannabis.

Judge David Navarro decided against that request and bail for Mcadory was also set at $250,000 and both he and Williams are expected back in court on Wednesday (June 3).