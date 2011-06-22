Columbia Records Reportedly Expecting Beyonce’s Album To Flop, Wants Destiny’s Child Reunion

Columbia Records Worried About Sales Of Beyonce’s ‘4’ Album

As the June 28 release date for Beyonce’s new album 4 approaches, reports are surfacing that her record label is worried about sales.

As previously reported, Mrs. Knowles-Carter suffered a loss this month when the entire project leaked and rumors swirled that she would be pushing it back to add new songs.

Since then however, reps for the singer have denied those reports and Beyonce has graced numerous magazine spreads and promo pictures to help build anticipation.

Nevertheless Page Six is reporting that executives at Columbia Records are worried that the album won’t sell.

According to Page Six, they’re fearful that Beyonce’s album “could be a dud” after she refused to return to the studio to re-record new tracks.

A source tells them,

“They’re very nervous about Beyoncé’s new record. It doesn’t have the hit songs that her fans are used to. They asked her to make changes, but she said no.”

In addition to being worried about 4, execs are reportedly considering a reunion between Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams—the members of Destiny’s Child.

“Beyoncé’s career has stalled a bit,” a source told Page Six. “Columbia seems to think they can get some mileage out of a comeback record with all of the girls.”

Another source reportedly told the publication that Destiny’s Child could start recording together as early as October

with a suggested album title “Family Reunion.”

A rep for Beyonce however says that reports of a DC3 reunion are untrue,