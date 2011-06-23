CLOSE
Chris Brown’s Cousins Chase Down Frank Ocean? [Video]

A video is circulating on the internet today that appears to show family members of Chris Brown chasing down Odd Future member Frank Ocean.

As previously reported the singers got into a heated Twitter beef Friday after Ocean took offense to Brown comparing him to songwriters  James Fauntleroy and Kevin Cossum.

“I Fawk wit Frank Ocean! Reminds me of a young James Fauntleroy or Kevin Cossum,” Brown wrote.

I Fawks wit chris brown, reminds me of a young sisqo or ike turner,” Ocean responded.

In the latest chapter of their drama, we see footage of Ocean driving in his BMW as a group of men, reportedly Brown’s cousins, taunt him and tell him to get out the car.

Catch the fade though n*gga…take the fade!”

Check out the latest addition to the Frank Ocean/Chris Brown beef below.

