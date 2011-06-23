Diddy Settles Club Shooting Lawsuits

Diddy Settles Civil Suits Stemming From 1999 Club New York Shooting

Sean “Diddy” Combs can finally put the New York club shooting that happened in 1999 behind him.

According to reports, the rap mogul settled all civil actions against him stemming from the decade old shooting.

The New York Post reports:

Sean “Diddy” Combs, his former protégé Jamal “Shyne” Barrow and the now-defunct Times Square hot spot struck a deal earlier this year with three clubgoers shot by Barrow in the notorious 1999 melee, court records show. The exact terms of the settlements were unknown because of confidentiality agreements between the parties, but former Club New York owner Michael Bergos, who did not sign the confidentiality deal, said the most seriously injured victim, Natania Reuben, was paid $1.8 million. Reuben, 40, was shot in the nose and suffered seizures because of seven bullet fragments still lodged in her face. Two other victims were paid $500,000 and $50,000. Bergos said he was unsure who paid what amount in the deal, but Barrow’s and the club’s shares were picked up by insurance companies, while Diddy — who was acquitted in the criminal case related to the brawl — had to pay out of pocket because his insurance company had gone belly up.

If you close your eyes, you can picture Puffy somewhere “Diddy boppin'” in celebration.

As for Shyne, he’s probably somewhere in Belize wondering where it all went wrong.

Right here, Shyne. 1999 in New York. It all went downhill for you from here.