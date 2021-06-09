The Rolling Loud New York Has Been Unveiled, Travis Scott, J. Cole & 50 Cent & More

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Concerts are officially back and after a year of being locked down and missing out on life, people are ready to turn up and make up for a year lost to a deadly pandemic.

Fan favorite annual concert, Rolling Loud, is ready to get back in full-swing and for their New York stop this October are hosting some huge names to ensure fans get the experience they’ve been waiting for since 2020. Yesterday Rolling Loud took to their IG page to announce the names performing at this year’s New York stop and judging from the lineup, the Big Apple will be a-rocking.

Boasting headliners, 50 Cent, J. Cole, and Travis Scott, the weekend of October 28-30 will also be featuring heavyweight music artists such as Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Young M.A, Dipset, Action Bronson, and Lil Durk just to name a few.

What? No Tekashi 6ix9ine during 50 Cent’s night? We kid we kid.

Bobby Shmurda is also set to make a guest appearance, but don’t get there too late cause we all know the man has a court-ordered curfew to abide by.

Check out the rest of the names appearing at Rolling Loud NYC below and let us know if you’ll be making an appearance of your own at the concert come October in the comments below.