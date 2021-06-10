Lil Jon Among Slew of Stars Taking Over As ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Host

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The return of ABC’s Bachelor In Paradise will see its longtime host replaced by Atlanta’s own Lil Jon among

a slew of other celebrities this summer. The other hosts include comedic actor and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

star Tituss Burress, comedian David Spade and former NSYNC boy band singer Lance Bass.

Each will rotate as host during the upcoming season, with other special guests slated to make an appearance.

The move comes as it was announced on Tuesday (June 8th) that the original longtime host, Chris Harrison, was permanently leaving the reality-show franchise. Harrison had been the host since the first Bachelor aired in 2002. He caught a lot of heat for defending former contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell with racially insensitive comments in an interview with former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay after photos of Kirkconnell arose earlier this year showing her at a plantation-themed fraternity party while she attended college in 2018. “Well, Rachel, is it a good look in 2018? Or, is it not a good look in 2021? Because there’s a big difference.”, Harrison said at the time. Kirkconnell is now back in a relationship with the first Black “Bachelor”, Matt James. Harrison made the decision to step aside from hosting during this past season of The Bachelor that featured James.

Lil Jon is no stranger to reality television. Many remember the Grammy-winning rapper’s high-profile appearances on two seasons on NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice, where he made it to the final four contestants. He also made a guest appearance on season 14 of The Bachelorette, going on a one-on-one date with Becca Kufrin. David Spade is an avid fan of the franchise, and Burress and Bass will represent the first LGBTQ personalities to appear on the show.

Bachelor In Paradise is currently in production in Mexico after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.