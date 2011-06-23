Karmin Covers Jay-Z’s “Encore” For “That’s Rocawear” Campaign

Draped in Rocawear, internet sensation, Karmin, covers Jay-Z’s “Encore” and performs an original song, “Carbon Copy” for the 1st video of Rocawear’s “That’s Rocawear” campaign.

The cover duo who became internet sensations with their covers of Lil Wayne’s “6’7′” and Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now,” has now tackled a Hov classic off the Black album.

Rumored to have already signed with Epic Records by L.A. Reid, peep the video below and let us know what you think of Karmin’s skills.