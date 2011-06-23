Cee Lo Green Interviews Lupe Fiasco [Video]

Cee Lo Green knows a thing or two about expanding his brand. The once rapping and singing member of the Goodie Mob, one half of Gnarls Barkley and now a striving soloist, is also a coach on the NBC show The Voice and the host of a show on Fuse called Talking To Strangers.

Green got familiar with the stranger known as Lupe Fiasco on the show as the Chicago political emcee spoke about his influences, his name and he also performed some of his recent and classic hits.

Check out the in-depth interview below.