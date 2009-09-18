Ruff Ryders…They’re Back

Double R is back and have released a video for their latest fire “Who’s Real (Remix).” It’s been over 5 years since The LOX, DMX, Eve and Drag-On created lyrical arson over Swizz Beatz production and it happens on the revamp of “Who’s Real” from Jadakiss’ critically acclaimed album The Last Kiss. Hip-Hop Wired previously spoke to Jada about his squad reuniting and said that wasn’t an issue and that Swizz Beatz could make it happen. Forecasting the future, Jada predicted,

“Oh man, that’s nothing. It’s just a matter of everybody wanting to do it. Swizz can make it happen. That could happen tomorrow, it’s just that everybody is doing their own thing. If somebody call with a joint and say they need everybody it could be done in an hour or two. That’s nothing right there. We don’t have no beef. We still speak and stay in touch when we see each other but it ain’t like we’re enemies. We still family; it’s just that we distant. You know how you don’t see your cousin for a minute but it’s still all love when ya’ll see each other.”

Jada also talked about “The Pitbull In A Skirt” and the hold up with her long awaited new solo project.

“Eve’s been doing movies and all that. Eve’s in Hollywood and all. She was gone drop her joint last year but she didn’t feel it was right. That’s a good artist right there with good instincts. She got her joint ready now though. I think she rapping up some movies and then she gone drop it. She got something for ya’ll.”

Watch The Yonkers boys get loose with the help of Philly’s femme fatale below: