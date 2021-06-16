C00n Alert: Kodak Black Wears MAGA Gear For Donald Trump’s Birthday

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This week Kodak Black did the absolute most for his benefactor. On Donald Trump’s birthday he sported MAGA gear and suggested he back in office.

As spotted on Complex the “No Flockin'” rapper is making it clear he is wishing the former President of the United States a happy 75th birthday. In an Instagram post shared with the world on Monday, June 14 he is seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hooded sweatshirt and a matching dad hat. His hat in question had Donald’s signature. The caption read “#HappyBirthdayTrump DT @realdonaldtrump”.

The support didn’t stop there as Black went on to cape for the disgraced politician during an Instagram Live session. “I would like to see Trump back in office in ’24,” he explained. “I wouldn’t give a damn if he let me out of prison anyway. I was still f***ing with Trump but him doing that … You got all my love and support, most def. And any n**** or any b***h who don’t like that, that just shows that you ain’t a good person. You ain’t loyal.”

His support should not come to his fans as a surprise since Donald Trump did commute his sentence and essentially made him a free man. Soon after his release he name checked Trump on his “Last Day In” track saying “Trump just freed me, but my favorite president is on the money / All they hating presidents has become evident to me,” Weeks after he would be spotted sporting a diamond ring that says “Trump Ties”.

You can see his Instagram Live session below.

Photo: Johnny Louis/FilmMagic