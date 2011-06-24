Will Smith, Jay-Z, Want Screenwriter To Help With Willow Smith’s ‘Annie’ Remake

Jay-Z And Will Smith Want Emma Thompson To Help With Annie Remake

Plans are reportedly back on for Will Smith and Jay-Z to release an “Annie” remake now that they’re in talks with an award winning screenwriter.

According to Vulture, the pair are in are in negotiations with Oscar-winning screenwriter and actress Emma Thompson to re-adapt the screenplay for an updated version of the musical.

As previously reported, Will, Jada and their Overbrook Entertainment partners James Lassiter and Ken Stovitz are working with Jay-Z for a joint venture to develop and produce major motion pictures.

Included in that major motion picture deal will be the remake of the 1980s hit starring the Smiths’ youngest child Willow Smith.

Thompson is currently co-starring with Smith as Agent O in Men in Black III, while Jay-Z, Smith, and Jada Pinkett all served as co-producers of the Broadway musical Fela!, nominated for eleven Tony awards last year.