Cee-Lo Green Drops Off Of Rihanna’s “LOUD” Tour

Cee-Lo Drops Out Of Tour With Rihanna

Cee-Lo Green will not continue on Rihanna’s “LOUD” tour this summer.

According to reports by Billboard, Green announced he’s leaving the tour due to his commitments as a judge on the NBC reality TV show The Voice, in addition to working on a new album and writing a book.

“He always puts 100 percent into his work and with the requirements and time commitment to ‘The Voice,’ on top of heading back into the recording studio and an upcoming book,” a statement from Green’s publicist said. “He feels that he wouldn’t give his fans the show that they deserve.”

Cee-Lo has performed on several dates on Rihanna’s “LOUD” tour, which began on June 4th in Baltimore.

Rappers J. Cole and B.o.B. will continue to tour with Rihanna.

It was also reported yesterday that Cee-Lo and Goodie Mob are working on a reunion album, and a Gnarls Barkley album will follow.