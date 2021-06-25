Curren$y Talks Meeting Diddy & Grilled Cheese In ‘High Tales’ Video Series

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Curren$y sits down to share some stories – and a recipe for an amazing grilled cheese sandwich – in the latest episode of the High Tales video series.

The New Orleans rapper has made a name for himself with lyrics as potent as the strains of cannabis he enjoys, and there’s definitely a lot of stories that come with that kind of activity. To that end, Curren$y is the focus of the sixth edition of the video series produced by the Monogram cannabis brand. Monogram was created by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter as a cannabis brand designed to give consumers a relatable and high quality experience across all levels. The video series was designed to let artists talk about their careers and how cannabis and their perspectives on it has influenced them. Previous artists on the series include Jadakiss, Tinashe and N.O.R.E.

The rapper shares a funny story about how he linked up with Diddy at the SXSW festival after the entertainment mogul singled him out after getting a whiff of the kind of cannabis he was smoking on his way to the stage. “On my way to perform I was just like *mimics lighting up* and I’m sure he was going to go do some Diddy s— and was like “Nah. Where’s that train going” and then went to the side stage and watched the whole show.” he said.

When asked about his go-to food for when the munchies hits after a smoke, Curren$y talks about grilled cheese. “I like grilled cheese ’cause you can make it on many different levels,” he said. His recipe might be a little more unconventional than others that are out there, as it calls for butter – a lot of it.

You can check out the video below, and catch the previous episodes at Monogram’s website.