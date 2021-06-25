VH1 ‘Infamy’ True Crime Series Features Case of NOLA Rapper Young Greatness

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One unfortunate constant in the celebrity world has been the shocking deaths of its up and coming stars, and a new celebrity true-crime series on VH1 seeks to find out the truth behind these tragedies.

Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly is a series that explores the stories of how some young stars and established celebrities encounter fame and in turn, find a wave of jealousy that can be deadly. The show made its debut on VH1 earlier this month after the season premiere of the reality series Cartel Crew, and features Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Monica as the host and narrator. Each episode of the series turns a spotlight on the death of someone who was an established celebrity or on the rise, and takes viewers through the mystery and the motive behind their deaths.

The latest episode in the series takes viewers into the tragic murder of Young Greatness, a New Orleans rapper who was making a sharp rise to glory, signing to Cash Money Records and teaming up with D.C. rap star Wale. Boasting a couple of hits to his name including “Moolah” in 2015, Young Greatness was shot and killed in a Waffle House parking lot in October 2018. Two individuals were indicted for the crime a year later.

The other cases in the eight-episode season feature a runway model found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool, the murder of NBA player Lorenzen Wright and the investigation into his death revealing a shocking suspect; and a popular Chicago radio personality targeted by someone nobody could expect.

Check out the trailer below for the episode featuring the story behind the murder of Young Greatness. Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly airs Monday nights on VH1 at 10 P.M. ET/PT.