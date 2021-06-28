Bow Wow and Soulja Boy Verzuz Certifies Their Hip-Hop Influence

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

When the official announcement was made that Bow Wow and Soulja Boy would be going head to head, held no punches when it came to promotion; so fans knew that the battle itself would be hilarious— they were right.

On Saturday (Jun 26) the official battle went down, kicking off the night with Soulja Boy performing his current hit record, “She Make it Clap,” before Bow Wow came out blazing with the Destiny’s Child feature on the “Jumpin’ Jumpin’” So So Def remix. Despite coming with a big gun by capitalizing on his record with Queen Bey, Soulja Boy reminded “Shad” that he worked with Beyoncé too by playing the sample from Beyonce’s “Hold Up” before going into his own smash record “Turn My Swag On.”

Of course, the two internet troll kings exchanged their fair share of trash talking, with Soulja Boy mispronouncing Bow Wow’s government name or “forgetting” the name of the films he’s been in helped to keep Bow humble when he wanted to go off about the number of years he’s been in the game.

“The difference between me and you, Bow, is all those songs are old man!” Big Draco said before debuting the “Make It Clap” remix featuring Nicki Minaj, causing a jokingly unimpressed Bow Wow to playfully take a nap on stage.

“What you basically telling everyone at home and your fans is that you don’t have enough songs to hang with big Bow Wow” Bow Wow said.

Despite the night tapping into 2000s nostalgia, it was also full of surprises after Romeo, who was invited by Soulja, pulled up for a surprise appearance making it the first time Bow Wow and the No Limit rapper was seen together in over 20 years. Romeo wasn’t the only surprise after Bow Wow performed the So So Def remix to Dem Franchize Boyz 2006 smash hit “I Think They Like Me” when a member of Dem Franchize Boyz along with Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat joined him for a live performance.

The final surprises came when Bow Wow and Three 6 Mafia performed the “Side 2 Side (Remix)” live before ultimately giving fans a live performance of “Let Me Hold You” with Omarion joining him on stage.

Though the night was full of love, lyrics and laughs, one somber moment occurred when Bow played “Pop, Lock & Drop It (Remix)” by slain rapper Huey on the one-year anniversary of his passing. “RIP, Huey,” the rapper said as the track played. As many fans can recall, the “Pop, Lock & Drop It” artist died last year after getting shot outside of a home in his hometown of Missouri.

The 20 song battle ultimately concluded with many fans dubbing Bow Wow as the winner, but the real winner was seemingly the culture, who for a little under two hours were transported back to a time when things were seemingly a lot more carefree with a soundtrack provided by two kids who ran the charts—proving exactly why both Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are both crucial to the culture.

Check out the replay of the entertaining battle below.