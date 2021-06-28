HomeNews

Patti LaBelle Joins Deon Cole & Gabrielle Dennis In New ‘Old Spice’ Commercial

These commercials do be funny as heck though...

Patti LaBelle x Old Spice

Source: Old Spice / Old Spice

Y’all can’t front, y’all know those Old Spice commercials starring Deon Cole and Gabrielle Dennis are hella entertaining and funny. Now they’re going to be adding a new member to the comedic team in the form of the one and only Patti LaBelle.

In their latest commercial spot the legendary singer plays Deon Cole’s mother-in-law who of course decides to bogart Cole’s Old Spice moisturizer much to the chagrin of the comedian. Telling Dennis that her mother “has to go,” Cole’s fed up with his wife and now her mother using up all his Old Spice products. Enter LaBelle who sneaks up on the frustrated Cole to inform him that they’re all out of Old Spice.

Comedy.

The spot is part of Old Spice’s Men Have Skin, Too campaign and highlights the Old Spice Fresher Collection, which includes anti-perspirant/deodorants, lotions and body washes. Fellas, proper grooming is essential. And allegedly, a recent study discovered nearly half of women (49%) have liberated hair or body care products from their partners. What, you thought those spots were just completely made up?

Check out the new commercial spot below and let us know if you want more of these kind of commercials going forward.

