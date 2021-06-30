PJ Tucker Teams With Dolce & Gabbana To Release Luxurious Sneakers

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

PJ Tucker‘s reputation for being the biggest sneakerhead in the league far proceeds him and after taking to the court in numerous grails, the NBA star has now landed himself a sneaker deal with Dolce & Gabbana.

The new D&G/PJ Tucker sneakers seem inspired by early 90’s fashion while sporting an elegant casual look that ballers like Tucker can appreciate in their off time. Working with Stefano and Domenico to release two new colorways to The Miami, the new collaboration is sure to be seen all over, well, Miami. Coming in a beige colorway and vibrant orange iteration, the kicks will definitely capture second looks from eyes even from heads that aren’t necessarily sneakerheads.

The kicks are now on sale for a cool $795 on Dolce & Gabbana so get yours before other NBA stars and ballers scoop them all up and no, these aren’t going to resell for anything. Well, at least not anytime soon, we think. Designer kicks like these are usually set in their retail price unless it’s a Nike or Jordan collaboration or something.

But according to Highsnobiety, the kicks are all kinds of high-end material that’s sure to impress regardless if they don’t have a Jumpman logo.

“Inspired by basketball sneakers from the early ’90s, the Miami boasts luxe construction from split-grain leather on the upper, paired with calfskin details. On the side you will find a branded rubberized label with embossed micro-injected lettering, while the heel and tongue are embroidered with Tucker’s signature.”

Fancy.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’d be dropping a grip on these or saving your dough for another hype release.