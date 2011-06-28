50 Cent And Jeremih Receive Platinum Plaque For “Down On Me”

50 Cent And Jeremih Get Platinum Plaque

After Jeremih wooed the ladies with “Birthday Sex,” fans wondered when they would get another hit single and this past weekend,we got our answer.

During the Powerhouse 2011 concert, Jeremih and 50 Cent received platinum plaques for their collaborative single “Down On Me” after hitting two million in sales.

“If you hated on me at any point, for the last ten years…well motherf**king apologize,” said Fifty, right before being presented with the award.

Just a few months ago, Fif spoke with Hot 97’s Angie Martinez on the hit song and made a bold remark that he had saved Jeremih’s career.