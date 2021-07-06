Jordan Brand Dropping 2 New Collections For The Summer & Winter, Including Quai 54

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The annual Quai 54 x Jordan collection is one of the year’s most sought after drop due to the colorful Air Jordan retro variants that make heads do a double-take.

For this year’s drop, Nike will continue their tradition and include some remixed versions of the Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Jordan V, and the Air Jordan XXXV Low’s as well. Blessing the French basketball talent on the courts with some new African-inspired threads, the new collection will boast some cultural inspiration that’s definitely going to be appreciated by the Hip-Hop community.

“This year, we created a ‘Quai 54’ graphic motif inspired by traditional West African fabric patterns,” says Thibaut de Longeville, co-founder of Quai 54, in a statement. “We wanted to modernize the look, add some Parisian flair, and ultimately match the energy of the event and its incredible community.”

Inspired by France’s national flag, the colorway to the Quai 54 collection will not just be limited to sneakers as it will also feature hoodies, T-Shirts, jackets and basketball shorts.

Not a bad haul for team France.

That being said, Jordan Brand is also dropping a little something for the ladies of the world as well. Incorporating “Bold animal prints, sumptuous fabrics and rich colors” on some attire made to keep you warm when the temperature begins to drop.

The new Jordan Brand Women’s Court to Runway Holiday 2020 Apparel Collection features a “Jordan Brand Faux Leather Flight Suit — a one-piece made with heavyweight materials that has an allover embossed pattern and metallic details. Staple (and statement) pieces like the Jordan Brand Faux Fur Jacket are intended to complement a street-ready look and serve up a 2-in-1 convertible design, allowing for transformation from long to cropped jacket with one quick zip.”

Real talk this collection looks as luxurious as it does comfortable. Just sayin.’

The Jordan Brand Women’s Court to Runway Holiday 2020 Apparel Collection is set to drop on November 26, 2021.