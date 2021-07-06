Hugh Jackman Teases Possible Return As Wolverine In MCU

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Back in 2017 when Old Man Logan hit screens, Hugh Jackman swore up and down that it would be his last time donning the adamantium claws as Wolverine in 20th Century Fox’s Marvel universe.

Fast forward four years later and it seems like Jackman might be hinting at the return of Weapon X, but in the Marvel Studio’s current MCU. Recently the Australian actor who ascended to stardom playing a Canadian mutant took to his IG page to play with fanboy’s emotions and posted a few stories that have given hope to X-Men fans around the world. The first was a picture of Wolverine’s claws. No caption needed.

The second was a picture of Jackman hanging out with Marvel Studios’ President, Kevin Feige.

Could it be? Could Hugh Jackman be ready to finally make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut? For years Ryan Reynolds had been trying to lure Jackman out of Wolverine retirement to appear in one of his Deadpool films, but Hugh has been reluctant to do so. Now with Deadpool rumored to be a part of Marvel’s Phase 5 plans, it may actually finally happen.

There’s also the possibility that Jackman could just make a short appearance in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Multiverse of Madness as it will be exploring the multiple Marvel universes to date. Well, that would be kinda weak sauce, but something’s better than nothing.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see what Marvel and Jackman have up their sleeve but things are looking bright right about now and we hope that Jackman is indeed part of the mutant explosion that’s bound to go down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sometime in the future.