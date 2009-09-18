Redman Gets His Own Adidas Sneakers Collabo

The legendary Def Jam Records celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and to commemorate the occasion iconic sneaker and athletic sportswear company Adidas has teamed up with the record label. Adidas has presented a large Def Jam sneaker pack that features collabos with Def Jam artists such as Young Jeezy, Ghostface and New Jersey’s own Redman, as part of the pack. Adidas is also celebrating its 60th anniversary of the iconic 3-Stripes mark with a year-long celebration in their fall/winter collection.

“The collection consists of co-branded footwear out of the Five-Two-3 range and apparel styles like t-shirts, track tops and hoodies featuring the Trefoil logo as well as the Def Jam sign-off or the legendary graphics such as the turntable tone arm graphic.”

Redman’s collection features Adidas gear that is inspired by lyrics and artwork from the Def Jam Recordings artist and his debut album “Whut? Thee Album” (1992). The items also include details like Redman’s tag.

Kind of sucks for me that a rapper like Redman gets this deal with Adidas at the same time as Jeezy who hasn’t been around nearly as long. Redman and Method Man are currently on tour in support of their album Blackout! 2. Together the duo have been in the game for over 16 years.

Can you see yourself wearing any of the Redman/Adidas gear?