Producer Robbed Of Cash & Jewelry At The Game & Chris Brown’s Video Shoot

Producer Robbed At The Game And Chris Brown’s Music Video Shoot

A producer by the name of Mars was a block away from The Game’s video shoot with Chris Brown Tuesday in Los Angeles when armed robbers walked up on him sitting in his vehicle and demanded his valuables.

The male suspects got away in a gray Nissan Altima with cash from the victim’s wallet and his jewelry that all totaled $12,000.

The Game and Chris Brown were reportedly on the set during the robbery and knew nothing of the incident.