She Stay Winning: Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Will Grace The Cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue

Megan Thee Stallion will reportedly be making history this month.

Word on the streets is Megan Thee Stallion, and her amazing body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody will be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s iconic Swimsuit Issue. If this is the case, she will become the first rapper to be featured in the magazine, let alone the cover.

If and when this news is confirmed, Thee Stallion will be following in fellow Houston native and “Savage Remix” collaborator Beyoncé’s footsteps who was the first non-athlete and non-model to grace the annual magazine’s cover that men have been thirsting over for years.

According to Hypebeast, Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue is set to hit stands nationwide on July 19, and many of the models are likely participating in potential shoots for the cover.

Since ending her brief hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion has been W I N N I N G. The rapper has taken home numerous Grammy and BET Awards, and her current single “Thot Sh*t,” which was the return of alter ego Tina Snow landed at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ironically, she recently launched her own swimwear line in partnership with popular online boutique Fashion Nova. We wouldn’t be shocked if Thee Stallion used the moment to flaunt her very tiny bikinis in the magazine and on the cover.

Megan Thee Stallion is currently prepping the follow-up to her successful debut album Good News. It’s definitely going to be another Hot Girl Summer for the Hip-Hop star.

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty