Normani ft. Cardi B “Wild Side,” Dave East & Harry Fraud “Diamonds” & More | Daily Visuals 7.16.21

Normani and Cardi B heat things up and Dave East rolls mob deep. Today's Daily Visuals.

What? Y’all thought cause Cardi B is as pregnant as can be right now she’d fall back from getting half-naked in music videos? Think again.

Making a guest appearance in Normani’s visuals to “Wild Side,” the two thick young women leave little to the imagination as they basically use long weaves to cover their private parts while hugging up on each other. Pretty dope of Normani to pay homage to Aaliyah via some dance moves too. RIP, Aaliyah.

Back in Harlem Dave East continues to make boss moves and for his Harry Fraud assisted clip to “Diamonds” gets his Mafioso on and rounds up his family at a diner to plot their next moves.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 2KBABY featuring DDG, Tokyo Jetz, and more.

NORMANI FT. CARDI B – “WILD SIDE”

DAVE EAST & HARRY FRAUD – “DIAMONDS”

2KBABY FT. DDG – “ZACK & CODY”

TOKYO JETZ – “AT EM”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “GRIZZLEY TALK”

HOTBOY WES – “SOLDIER”

CHINESE KITTY – “GT DRILL”

MARIAH THE SCIENTIST – “AURA”

