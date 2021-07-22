REVOLT Launching New Video Countdown Series ‘Off Top’ This Friday

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If your love for Hip-Hop culture was born out of a love for the iconic videos it generated and the personalities hosting, REVOLT is aiming to rekindle those flames with a new series.

The network announced the premiere of a new series, Off Top which will air this Friday (July 23rd). Off Top is styled as a modern video countdown show that draws on the nostalgia for the times when those shows dominated the airwaves and popular culture. Renowned rapper and award-winner Rapsody will be hosting the program along with the iconic personality of Hip-Hop television and radio, Big Tigger. Media personality and DJ Nyla Simone will be joining them to complete the hosting team. Each episode of the show will highlight the hottest music video performances from established and emerging artists currently out today. This will take place in conjunction with exclusive artist interviews and freestyle sessions, which will include live fan reactions as artists enter the music booths on set that will be taken from Instagram.

“As an artist myself, I love talking about lyrics and appreciating the meaning behind today’s hottest beats,” said Rapsody in the announcement. “I’m thrilled to join REVOLT and celebrate the amazing work of today’s artists with Off Top – this is going to be an incredible show that viewers won’t want to miss.” Big Tigger weighed in with his feelings of excitement about the show’s debut: This new series will be full of can’t-miss content, and I’m excited to shine a light on what the latest wave is bringing to REVOLT.” Asked about its potential impact, he continued: “I’m looking forward to bringing another important production to the fabric of Hip Hop culture.”

Off Top will debut on the REVOLT network at 9 P.M. EST, with new episodes airing every Friday.