Logic “Vaccine,” Curren$y ft. Fendi P & rob 49 “Hit A Lick” & More | Daily Visuals 7.21.21

When Juvenile dropped his pro-vaccination song “Vax That Thang Up,” he got much blowback from anti-vaxxers who’d rather die of Covid than get vaccinated because, well, y’all know.

Now that Logic has dropped his latest single “Vaccine” we wonder if he’ll get roasted by anti-vaxxers even though the song has nothing to do with any Covid related subject. In his visuals to the aforementioned track the “retired” rapper hits the streets with his crew decked out in all-black with ski-masks that aren’t even N-95’s. See, no vaccine or Covid safety talk here. Y’all happy, anti-vaxxers?

Elsewhere Curren$y politics at the night club where he collects his stacks and has some stacked women count his paper for him like a boss for the Fendi P and Rob49 assisted clip to “Hit A Lick.” It’s kinda weird seeing a Curren$y visual where he isn’t sitting in a fancy car while rapping. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Cash B featuring Jim Jones, Kyle, and more.

