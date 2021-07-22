Sean Diddy Combs Is Dropping A New Album In September

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sean Diddy Combs, or Love, is still taking his can’t stop won’t stop mantra to heart. The Hip-Hop mogul revealed that he is dropping a new album in September.

On Wednesday (July 21), Diddy hit Instagram to reveal the new project is called Off The Grid Vol. 1, and it will be available on September 24.

“OFF THE GRID. The Album September 24, 2021. Welcome to the LOVE ERA!,” is the post’s caption of photos of the album’s title and release date in a red font on black backgrounds.

Diddy’s last proper album was 2015’s MMM (Money Making Mitch) which was received with good reviews, but was considered a mixtape. That makes his last proper album 2006’s Press Play, not counting 2010’s Last Train to Paris which was a collaboration with Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper under the moniker Dirty Money.

As for Off The Grid, we eagerly await the song where he breaks down in detail waking up with all those roaches on his face. Just saying.

Recently, the Revolt network, which Diddy founded, announced it is launching a new video countdown series called Off Top, hosted by Tigger and Rapsody, this week.