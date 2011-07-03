“Watch The Throne” Rumored To Drop In August With Single Coming Soon & Tour

Fans of Hip-Hop stars Jay-Z and Kanye may finally get a collaboration album this month, as “Watch The Throne” is now rumored to drop in mid August.

Although many people have been reporting the release to be on the 4th of July, according to their camps that is in fact a rumor.

The album’s first single, “H.A.M.,” dropped in January and earlier this month the tracklist for the album was released. The album will feature collaborations with Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

According to Ryan Seacrest, it looks like we can expect some new music around July 11th.

The full record will probably coming out in mid-August with a potential tour to follow.

While all of this is according to Ryan who recently spoke with their camp, maybe Ye and Jay will pull a Radiohead and drop the album unexpectedly.