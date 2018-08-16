10 Fresh Hip-Hop Songs That Sampled Aretha Franklin

On this day (August 16), we lost the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Fortunately, we have been left with a rich catalog of music, including many a tune that got sampled and flipped into a Hip-Hop groove.
Producers have long been raiding Franklin’s catalog for sharp drums, lush instrumentation, or that voice that was a straight-up national treasure. “Rock Steady” is probably her most sample song, but she had plenty more knocking tracks in her resume.
Expect more rare grooves to be rediscovered now that she has left this spiritual plane.
Here are 10 songs that owe their DNA to the late, great Aretha Franklin. Rest in powerful peace, Queen.
1. Mos Def – “Ms. Fat Booty”
That’s a chopped sample of “One Step Ahead.”
2. Cam’ Ron – “Daydreaming”
Killa Cam used Franklin’s “Day Dreaming.”
3. Slum Village ft. Kanye West & John Legend – “Selfish”
Aretha Franklin’s “Call Me.” Yes, Aretha was nice on the keys.
4. Styles P ft. Pharoah Monch “My Life”
This one is courtesy of Franklin’s “The Long and Winding,” which is itself a Beatles cover.
5. Gang Starr “92 Interlude”
Yo Premier, this should be made into a song. Aretha Franklin’s “Young, Gifted & Black.” She was very, very woke.
6. 3rd Bass – “The Gas Face”
More keys, this time from Franklin’s “Think.” RIP Combat Jack.
7. Mobb Deep “Drop A Gem On Em”
A haunting vocal sample (Aretha Franklin’s “You Are My Sunshine”) is the perfect backdrop for the dunn language.
8. Trigga Tha Gambler ft. Smoothe Da Hustler & D.V. Alias Khrist – “My Crew Can’t Go For That”
Aretha Franklin’s ‘Sparkle’ soundtrack is a gem. This use “I Get High.”
9. Kanye West – “School Spirit”
Yeezy knew where to dig. He unearthed Aretha Franklin’s “Spirit in the Dark.”