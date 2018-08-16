10 Fresh Hip-Hop Songs That Sampled Aretha Franklin

On this day (August 16), we lost the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Fortunately, we have been left with a rich catalog of music, including many a tune that got sampled and flipped into a Hip-Hop groove.

Producers have long been raiding Franklin’s catalog for sharp drums, lush instrumentation, or that voice that was a straight-up national treasure. “Rock Steady” is probably her most sample song, but she had plenty more knocking tracks in her resume.

Expect more rare grooves to be rediscovered now that she has left this spiritual plane.

Here are 10 songs that owe their DNA to the late, great Aretha Franklin. Rest in powerful peace, Queen.