Pop Culture

100 Men Versus A Single Gorilla Sparks Hilarious Memes

Could 100 Men Beat A Single Gorilla? Social Media Reacts To The Thought Provoking With Hilarious Memes

Published on April 28, 2025
Who would win between 100 men and one gorilla? Only on social media could this spark a national discussion. Over the weekend, one user on X, formerly Twitter, who goes by the handle @DreamChasnMike, asked his followers, “i think 100 n***** could beat 1 gorilla everybody just gotta be dedicated to the s***.”
Like with any ridiculous question on the app that is allegedly no longer owned by Elon Musk, a serious debate on the topic broke out, sparking some hilarious reactions, of course, memes.
Some users dropped jokes about what they would do if they found themselves to be one of the 100 men involved in the hypothetical situation with the great ape. One user joked on X, “me and the homies going to fight the gorilla but wearing suits to make the funerals easier.” Another post read, “The 100 niggas vs 1 gorilla conversation has me weak cause once he snap the first nigga in half who tf gone wanna go next????” The debate even found its way onto Shannon Sharpe and Ocho Cinco’s podcast, Nightcap.

Most Folks On X Think 100 Men Stand No Chance Against The Gorilla

The general consensus on social media is that the gorilla would easily beat 100 men.
So, could 100 men beat a gorilla? Well, Newsweek took things a step further and asked ChatGPT what would happen if this situation occurred, with the AI chatbot concluding that victory is possible for the men, but with certain conditions.
Per Newsweek:

Yes, 100 unarmed men could defeat a single adult male gorilla, but:

    • It would come at extreme cost (likely dozens of deaths or catastrophic injuries).
    • It would require incredible coordination, courage, and strategic sacrifice.
    • Without careful planning, the gorilla could very well win or cause immense devastation before being overcome.

“Victory is possible only through overwhelming numbers, sheer courage, and sacrifice.”

Well, we highly suggest you don’t mess with a gorilla because they are an endangered species, and they are strong as hell, just saying. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

