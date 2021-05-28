Megan Thee Stallion,DaBaby Lead 2021 BET Awards Nominations, Twitter Feels Chika & Flo Milli Were Snubbed

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The nominations for the 2021 BET Awards have been announced, and Megan Thee Stallion and her work husband DaBaby could have a HUGE night.

You would be stone-cold hating if you didn’t think the two chart-topping rappers are not deserving of the seven nominations they each garnered, giving them the most of any artist who was nominated this year. Both have been putting in the work even while the world was put on pause by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megan Thee Stallion is coming off three Grammy wins and could get even more hardware. She is up for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year (“WAP”), Album of the Year (Good News), Viewer’s Choice Award (“Savage Remix”), and Best Collaboration for her features with DaBaby (“Cry Baby”) and Cardi B (“WAP”).

DaBaby, who treated the previous BET Awards show as his coming-out party, is up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year (Blame It on Baby), and four nods for Best Collaboration for his features alongside Roddy Ricch (“Rockstar”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Cry Baby”), Pop Smoke & Lil Baby (“For the Night”), and Jack Harlow (“Whats Poppin Remix”).

Not to be outdone, Cardi B and Drake each scored 5 nominations. Bardi could take home a BET Award for either Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year for “WAP” and “Up.” Drake earned Best Collaboration, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, and Video of the Year nominations for his Lil Durk assisted track “Laugh Now Cry Later,” off his pushed-back album Certified Lover Boy.

Behind them is Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle and Chris Brown, who each earned 4 nominations. H.E.R, the late Pop Smoke, and The Weeknd each scored two nominations.

But as always, with these nominations comes reactions in the form of tweets calling out certain people being undeserving of being nominated in the first place and, of course, snubs. The most contentious category seems to the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category, with many feeling Coi Leray should not have been nominated while artists like Flo Milli and Chika were snubbed.

Chika voiced her frustration on Twitter.

Well, then.

You can peep the full list of nominations and reactions to them below.

2021 BET AWARDS NOMINATIONS

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

BEST COLLABORATION

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

6LACK

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

BEST GROUP

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

Cece Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

BET HER AWARD

Alicia Keys ft. Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy ft. Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara ft. Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

BEST MOVIE

Coming 2 America

Judas And The Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night In Miami…

Soul

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

BEST ACTRESS

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-smith

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty