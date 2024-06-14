For Papas That Puff & Dads Who Dab: Check Out Our 2024 Father’s Day Cannabis Gift Guide #FathersDay

The beauty of Father’s Day is that it is a time to celebrate the old man who was always in your corner, or just had an ear for you when it was a tough time. Dads are also versatile people and some of them are cannabis enthusiasts or maybe a little curious so we’ve whipped together a handy Father’s Day gift guide for the Canna-Dads out there.
Similar to the guides I’ve done before, I’ll mention some cannabis brands we’ve either tried or hope to do so very shortly. I also want to make clear that some of these products have limited availability and I’ll try to add that information in the description.
Lastly, I always want to let readers know that cannabis is intended for individuals over the age of 18 and always want to encourage moderation, even if it’s for therapeutic use. At the end of the day, there is a medical component to cannabis that shouldn’t be ignored.
The stigma around cannabis is largely moving into the realm of acceptance and as a cannabis user myself, I appreciate that science and data are highlighting the benefits versus putting an emphasis on getting stoned although there isn’t anything wrong with that.
For now, enjoy our 2024 Father’s Day Cannabis gift guide, and Happy Father’s Day to you all.
22Red
22 Red comes from the mind of musician Shavo Odadjian and covers all your cannabis delivery methods via flower, prerolls, vapes, and more. There is also a merch line and other goodies. Only available in Arizona and Nevada for now.
Airgraft
Alien Labs
Founded in 2014 by Ted Lidie, Alien Labs is a brand that leans into a bit of skater and pop culture, but not in the corny way that some do it. With expertly curated strains delivered via edibles, flower, and vapes, live resin, Alien Labs has everything you need to take off to the stars.
Autumn Brands
Betty's Eddies Beachtime Betty's Strawberry Lemonade Chews
I’ve mentioned Betty’s Eddies in these gift guides before and I always have to share that these are still the best-tasting edibles I’ve experienced. The brand’s latest drop is the Beachtime Betty’s Strawberry Lemonade Chews. Try saying that three times in a row! Available in Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts & Puerto Rico.
Blazy Susan
Breez
Specializing in infused mints, tinctures, flower, prerolls, and beverages, Breez aims to take the fuss out of choosing your preferred path whether you’re ready to turn up or turn down. Available in California with plans to expand.
Bubby's Baked
Cookies
Connected
Founded in 2009 by Caleb Counts in California, Connected remains committed to providing quality cannabis options to its customers and stellar collaborations with the likes of Lost Farm. Prerolls, flower jars, and vapes make up the bulk of their inventory and there is plenty of heat to choose from. Check out their new 1G live resin all-in-one vapes too.
CQ
Dazed X Stache Co Update
Fable
GALYNA
The intersection of skincare and cannabis hasn’t been something I’ve examined much in my coverage but GALYNA certainly piqued my interest. The topical application of CBD isn’t new, but the brand is serious about providing benefits using well-researched data and science to bring their product to market.
Gelato
G Pen
G Pen has, in my opinion, the best budget-friendly dry herb vaporizer I’ve ever used. I’m not big into flower, as I always say in these gift guide roundups, but the Dash makes it easy for folks like me. They also have collaborations with Berner’s Cookies brand, B-Real of Cypress Hill fame and the Dr. Greenthumb brand, and Mike Tyson’s Tyson 2.0 cannabis brand.
Happy Eddie
Hippy Feet
Switching things up a bit, sometimes your Dad might want to rep the flower of which this gift guide is all about. Hippy Feet, easily one of my favorite brands to cover, has some cannabis crew socks for the Dad who likes to stay lit, literally.
iGrowcan
With cannabis laws around the nation slowly relaxing, curious Dads who enjoy the plant can now try their hand at growing via the innovative iGrowcan. This looks a lot better than those huge fish tanks disguised as terrariums when we were in college. Not that I know anything about that.
I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM)
I Love Growing Marijuana, or ILGM was founded by Robert Bergman, a marijuana enthusiast who became interested in the growing process. Now, ILGM helps other prospective growers on their journey in growing plants with all the tools and guidance stemming from Bergman’s 25 years of experience.
Insa
Focusing on the recreational user, INSA covers lots of ground with topicals, flower, tinctures, edibles, and more. I’ve never tried the brand but they literally appear to have every cannabis user’s preference covered. Available in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Lavinia
There are just a handful of brands that were wise to link cannabis with physical intimacy but few are doing it on the level of Lavinia. With before and after sex gummies, and infused lubricants, Dad can reciprocate some of the love he received on his special day if you catch our drift. Available only in California.
Muha Meds
Muha Meds specializes in high-potency infused prerolls, vape cartridges, gummies, and concentrates. What I thought was dope was the brand’s verification system because you need to know what you’re ingesting out here. Only available in California and Michigan.
Nature's Heritage
I don’t do a lot of flower but Nature’s Heritage could make me a convert. Their infused prerolls are for those who can handle flower with a 25 percent boost of bubble hash. They also have vape pens, concentrates, and Rick Simpson Oil on deck. Available in Maryland and Massachusetts.
OCB Brown Rice Cone Bundles
OCB has been in the business of rolling papers since 1918 in the country of France and carry a wide selection of papers made of brown rice, rice paper, organic hemp, and other options. They also design practical trays for all of your rolling needs. Seth Rogen, a champion of cannabis, also has a collaboration with OCB known as Houseplant. Get into it.
Puffco Plus
Silly Nice
Stündenglass
Those of us of a certain age are familiar with the gravity bong concept. Stündenglass takes that idea and flips it on its head in a good way. This is like the top-of-the-line EV of gravity bongs.
THC Design
THC Design proudly grows over 75 strains in sativa, hybrid, and indica expressions, and their product can be found in medical and recreational dispensaries across California. The brand also has prerolls for those who want to get right into the business of things.
VESSEL
I like to think of VESSEL as an accessory shop for the classy cannabis connoisseur. Of course, luxury options in the cannabis space are on the rise but few can match the product lineup VESSEL has in the market. Pictured is the brand’s Compass Rise, which protects your cart, allows you to store it upright, and looks damn cool.
