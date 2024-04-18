Check Out Our 420 2024 Cannabis Gift Guide #420

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cannabis fans, it’s time to celebrate as 420 (or 4:20 or 4/20) is here this weekend and we’ve got a gift guide that should come in handy. Depending on where you are, you can snag yourself one of the offerings below to get your mind and the vibes right.

As I say every time I put together one of these roundups, I’m a proud cannabis user but I tend to focus on function versus feeling good. There is nothing wrong with being stoned but I’ve got way too much to do so I’m the kind of person that prefers small doses, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t indulged on a higher level. No pun intended.

In this guide, I’ve added some brands you may have seen before in my coverage along with others that are new to me. What I’m enjoying as cannabis usage is more widely accepted is the range of innovation and products available to the market. When I was a much younger man, it was just flower and whatever cheap delivery method you could find.

These days, edibles, carts, e-rigs, infused beverages, and more are dominating the space and the world is better for it. Hopefully, you’ll see a product below that will be your new favorite. We do want to urge that these products are made for individuals who are at least 21 years of age and please use them responsibly.

Let’s have a safe 420 weekend!

P.S. I will be gradually updating this post with more offerings as the day goes on. If you don’t see your brand yet, grant me a little patience or give me a kind shout. Thanks.

