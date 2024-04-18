Check Out Our 420 2024 Cannabis Gift Guide #420

Cannabis fans, it’s time to celebrate as 420 (or 4:20 or 4/20) is here this weekend and we’ve got a gift guide that should come in handy. Depending on where you are, you can snag yourself one of the offerings below to get your mind and the vibes right.
As I say every time I put together one of these roundups, I’m a proud cannabis user but I tend to focus on function versus feeling good. There is nothing wrong with being stoned but I’ve got way too much to do so I’m the kind of person that prefers small doses, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t indulged on a higher level. No pun intended.
In this guide, I’ve added some brands you may have seen before in my coverage along with others that are new to me. What I’m enjoying as cannabis usage is more widely accepted is the range of innovation and products available to the market. When I was a much younger man, it was just flower and whatever cheap delivery method you could find.
These days, edibles, carts, e-rigs, infused beverages, and more are dominating the space and the world is better for it. Hopefully, you’ll see a product below that will be your new favorite. We do want to urge that these products are made for individuals who are at least 21 years of age and please use them responsibly.
Let’s have a safe 420 weekend!
P.S. I will be gradually updating this post with more offerings as the day goes on. If you don’t see your brand yet, grant me a little patience or give me a kind shout. Thanks.
—
1. 22RedSource:22Red
22 Red comes from the mind of musician Shavo Odadjian and covers all your cannabis delivery methods via flower, prerolls, vapes, and more. There is also a merch line and other goodies. Only available in Arizona and Nevada for now.
Learn more here.
2. A Golden StateSource:A Golden State
We’ve featured A Golden State in previous cannabis roundups and I’ve had the good fortune of visiting a recreational dispensary that carries their product. From flower to vapes, A Golden State’s commitment to quality is clear. Only available in California,
Learn more here.
3. Betty’s EddiesSource:Betty's Eddies
I may have said this before but Betty’s Eddies are the best tasting edibles I’ve ever had. The fruit chews come in a variety of flavors and functions, and have I mentioned how good they are? The brand is also celebrating 10 years of existence so salute to them! Only available in Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts & Puerto Rico.
Learn more here.
4. Blazy Susan Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2024Source:Blazy Susan
Blazy Susan specializes in accessories to aid one in their cannabis enjoyment. This includes rolling papers, trays, a very dope backpack that comes complete with a rolling tray, dabbing tools, and more. We’re big fans of the Blazy Susan over here.
Learn more here.
5. BreezSource:Breez
Breez is a brand new to our roundup but we like what we’re seeing. Specializing in infused mints, tinctures, flower, prerolls, and beverages, Breez aims to take the fuss out of choosing your preferred path whether you’re ready to turn up or turn down. Available in California and Illinois.
Learn more here.
6. CantripSource:Cantrip
Many moons ago, I attended the Cannabis Cup in the Bay Area and I was rather new in my journey. I was blown away by the variety of infused beverages. Cantrip adds to that growing category with infused seltzers, sodas, and energy drinks.
Learn more here.
7. CookiesSource:@MarblesKennedy
Cookies is a leading brand in cannabis culture and comes from the mind of Berner. From flower, CBD, merch, teas, and more, there is a reason why it’s become a go-to brand for consumers. The quality is unmatched and it’s widely available. Don’t sleep.
Learn more here.
8. CQSource:CQ
Some readers may be aware that I cover adult beverages too and sometimes, I want to sip something but don’t always want booze. A brand like CQ would be perfect for those who want to sip their cannabis. I also appreciate they have both a high and low dose offering. The high-dose option is only available in select states so check the website.
Learn more here.
9. Dip Devices X AsterSource:Dip Devices
Dip Devices offers affordable dab pens, dab straws, and their latest device, a dry herb vaporizer known as the Aster. With an approachable price and tons of function, the Aster should get notice from those who like to take their flower on the go.
Learn more here.
10. Dr. DabberSource:Dr. Dabber
I want to give a strong salute to a titan of the cannabis community, the late Rico “Phone Homie” Valderrama, who was the first person to teach me about dabbing. Dr. Dabber is a dab head’s paradise with some awesome devices and bundles. Check out their Switch, Boost Evo, and XS (Khalifa Kush Limited Edition) devices. Available worldwide.
Learn more here.
11. FLORA+BASTSource:FLORA+BAST
I appreciate companies that understand the science of cannabis and how it can apply to our lives beyond getting lifted. FLORA+BAST epitomizes that with functional gummies, oils for intimacy, sleeping aids, and more. Cannabis and overall wellness go together seamlessly via this brand.
Learn more here.
12. Frozen FieldsSource:Frozen Fields
I’m still learning all the various ways cannabis and hemp-derived products are developed and Frozen Fields has my curiosity piqued. The North Carolina company specializes in THCa and Delta-8 THC products, including its newest innovation, Formula-X.
Learn more here.
13. Gelato Canna Co.Source:Gelato Canna Co.
Gelato Canna Co. has a product I’ve yet to see on the market in its infused mini sugar cones. They also have a clever product known as Cookie Crumbs, which is loose shake and buds from the bottom of the bag. Available in California and Michigan.
Learn more here.
14. G PenSource:G Pen
We’ve been rocking with G Pen for years and we can’t say enough good things about its Dash+ device, a fantastic dry herb vaporizer. But that’s not all they have. The brand also has collaborations with Mike Tyson, B-Real’s Dr. Greenthumbs, and The Grateful Dead among others.
Learn more here.
15. InsaSource:Insa
Insa was founded by longtime friends Pat Gottschlicht and Pete Gallagher to deliver a product that they felt would cover most cannabis bases. Founded in their home state of Massachusetts, the brand can also be purchased in Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Connecticut will soon be seeing their products as well.
Learn more here.
16. JoyiblesSource:Joyibles
Joyibles was founded by Amy and Dave Nudelman, who developed their first product, Joygum, in Colorado, bringing it to market in 2018 after a decade of development. Now with a wider variety of edible offerings, the products can be purchased from dispensaries in Colorado, Massachusetts, and New Mexico. Hopefully, we’ll see more of this brand nationwide.
Learn more here.
17. KoiSource:Koi
Koi specializes in a little bit of everything: THC, mushrooms, and CBD. The brand just rolled out a new diamond-infused THCa preroll that we’re really interested in checking out.
Learn more here.
18. LaviniaSource:Lavinia
One of the segments of the cannabis world we’re happy to see develop is in the world of physical pleasure. Lavinia, a silicone-based lubricant, is designed to enhance sexy time in several ways if you can pick up what we’re putting down.
Learn more here.
19. Moods by FluentSource:Moods by Fluent
Moods, a brand that I believe is strictly developed by Fluent, offers several products under the brand name. What we like is the company’s Mini All-In-One, a super compact and discreet device for vapers who want a quick hit without all the attention of pulling out a joint or larger device. Only available in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Learn more here.
20. Muha MedsSource:Muha Meds
Muha Meds specializes in high-potency infused prerolls, vape cartridges, gummies, and concentrates. What I thought was dope was the brand’s verification system because you need to know what you’re ingesting out here. Only available in California and Michigan.
Learn more here.
21. Nature’s HeritageSource:Nature's Heritage
Nature’s Heritage is a brand I’ve featured previously and I’ve also personally tried out. They were also the first brand I’ve encountered with infused prerolls and that was a revelation. Nature’s Heritage also has flower jars, vapes, concentrate, and RSO. Only available in Maryland and Massachusetts.
Learn more here.
22. Natural NaturalSource:Natural Natural
Natural Natural focuses primarily on THCv strains, which are like sativa strains without the potential for being buzzed. I’ve used THCv products in the past to help with my ADHD and I feel confident in saying it works. The brand provides products for several states and put an emphasis on their cleverly named Joyride and Get Sh*t Done string designed for those who want to remain active and present.
Learn more here.
23. O.Pen SeshSource:O.Pen
O.Pen is a brand I’ve featured before and I can’t say enough good things about the brand’s Sesh device. I haven’t come across anything quite like Sesh and I’m curious to find out more about O.Pen’s offerings as the years roll on. Seriously, if you’re looking for a great conversation starter and fun way to deliver your cannabis, check out the Sesh.
Learn more here.
24. PHASESSource:PHASES
Phases bills itself as a brand that has a cannabis strain for every mood. Flower seems to be the main focus for Phases and they have sativa, hybrid, and indica strains for all that good vibe assistance.
Learn more here.
25. Pot-PourriSource:Pourri
Pourri is a brand I’m familiar with due to its popular Poo and Pet-Pourri odor eliminators. Pot-Pourri should be pretty self-explanatory and I just put it to the test this week. Works as advertised.
Learn more here.
26. Puffco Peak ProSource:Puffco
Puffco is without doubt designed for those who desire a little punch from their products. I’ve used the band’s Peak Pro, one of the fancier dab rigs you’ll see on the market. I’ve also used the brand’s classy Proxy pipe, for the times I want to look like a detective contemplating a case. Very cool stuff.
Learn more here.