Aaron Rodgers Calls "Bullsh*t" On New York Jets Situation
COVID-19 Vaccine Expert Aaron Rodgers Addresses Retirement Rumors, Calls Chatter “Bullsh*t”
Aaron Rodgers, once considered one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, is starting the inevitable wall of Father Time despite still being courted by some teams. Aaron Rodgers broke his silence for the first time this offseason, and called “bullsh*t ” on rumors surrounding his time and eventual split with the New York Jets and blasting the team for not delivering his firing in March over the phone. Aaron Rodgers was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and dished on several topics, including a February meeting with New York Jets incoming coach Aaron Glenn, which didn’t exactly go as planned. Glenn, a former NFL cornerback and defensive backs coach for the Detroit Lions previously, reportedly asked Rodgers if he was still ready to go, but things went left.
“I think we are going to have this long conversation,” Rodgers said regarding his meeting with Coach Glenn. ” I’ve flown across the country, and 20 seconds in, he goes and he leans to the edge of his seat and says, ‘So, you want to play football?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m interested.’ And he was like, ‘We’re going in a different direction at quarterback.'” On whether or not he intends to play this coming season, Rodgers said he’s spoken with the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers since being cut by the Jets. However, the Giants have shored up their QB ranks with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston signing with the team. The Vikings have also leaned in on J.J. McCarthy, which leaves the Steelers as the last reported viable option. Rodgers added that he’s more concerned with his new relationship and focusing his time on helping a pair of unnamed people through what he framed as serious situations. Aaron Rodgers saw his name trending on X, formerly Twitter, and we’ve got the reactions below. — Photo: Tom Jenkins / Getty
