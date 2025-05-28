Ab-Soul Drops Untitled Track, Threatens To Smack DJ Akademiks & X Reacts

Ab-Soul Drops Untitled Track, Threatens To Smack DJ Akademiks
Ab-Soul was largely seen as a neutral player in the ongoing Joey BadA$$ versus the entire West Coast beef that’s going down, but it appeared that the back-and-forths were done with. Ab-Soul emerged with a new track addressing the war of the coasts while also throwing a shot towards DJ Akademiks that sparked an expected response from the media figure. Ab-Soul recently joined Big Sean and JoeyBad$$ two weeks ago in a Red Bull Spiral Freestyle, where the Black Lip Pastor spoke directly to Badmon’s salvo against the West Coast. However, Soul also showed his alignment and respect for BadA$$’s Pro Era team and kept things strictly rap. Since that time, a barrage of songs from Soul’s TDE labelmate Ray Vaughn, Hitta J3, Az Chike, Daylyt, and more. Joey got backup from the likes of his Pro Era colleagues Nyck Caution and CJ Fly, along with jabs from Generation Now’s Kai Ca$h among others. The new drop from Ab-Soul was produced by Low The Great, who has a project with the aforementioned Az Chike, and Python P, whom Soul has worked with on previous tracks. The first half of the new joint finds Soul rapping in an aggressive double-time flow at a lower register than we normally hear him, conversational in tone as he dissected Daylyt and Vaughn’s battle bars and their assumed flaws. In the second half of the song, Soulo ramps up the energy and lets it be known that while he has love for Pro Era, it’s still very much Carson and TDE for life for the lyricist. In this half, Soul raps that he’ll smack Akademiks when he sees him, setting off an entirely new thread to this coastal conflict. Ak, talking to his fans on stream, fired back with the threat of death towards Soul, saying, “If you ever raise a hand on me, it’ll be your last day on Earth, n*gga. You’ll join Nipsey, King Von, and Pac. All of y’all gonna be having a good time.” Fans on X caught wind of DJ Akademiks issuing the grim warning towards Ab-Soul and dropped off some choice words. We’ll share the reactions from all sides, along with the track in question, below. — Photo: Gilbert Flores / Getty
