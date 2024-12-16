Subscribe
Close
News

ABC News Settles Donald Trump Defamation Lawsuit For $15M

Published on December 16, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President-Elect Trump Speaks To The Press At Mar-A-Lago ABC News has sparked the ire of many on social media after reports went wide that the network settled a $15 million lawsuit brought by President-elect Donald Trump. The money from the settlement will go toward a charity that will use the funds to build Donald Trump’s presidential library. As reported by the Associated Press over the weekend, ABC News will pay $15 million as a “charitable contribution” that will be deposited into the care of a non-profit organization that will help build the library for the incoming president.

Related Stories

Trump brought a lawsuit against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos after the veteran anchor said on-air that Trump was found civilly liable for raping E. Jean Carroll, with a jury awarding the writer $88 million in damages stemming from a pair of lawsuits filed by Carroll, who accused Trump of the assault in the 1990s. The verdicts of those matters are under appeal. As part of the settlement, ABC News shared an editor’s note apologizing for Stephanopoulos offering his take on the legal matter in a report delivered on the This Week program. ABC will also pay $1 million to the law firm of Trump’s attorney Alejandro Brito to cover legal fees. “We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing,” ABC News spokesperson Jeannie Kedas said. As the news of the settlement went wide, many were moved to outrage that the network decided to settle instead of locking into a legal fight. Some believe this is the network pledging fealty to Trump and his incoming leadership team while others have used more colorful language to describe the outcome. On X, formerly Twitter, ABC News has found itself hammered with criticism. We have those reactions below. — Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

abc news Donald Trump POLITICS

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close