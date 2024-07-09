Subscribe
News

Adam22 Defends Pop Smoke Murderer Interview, Twitter Blasts Him

Published on July 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Creators Inc NYE 2024

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Media personality Adam22 defended his recent interview with someone involved in the murder of Pop Smoke, leaving social media users angry.
The controversial media personality Adam22 publicly defended his actions in recently interviewing one of the four men charged with the death of rising rapper Pop Smoke. “I didn’t do that interview because I don’t care,” the skateboarder-turned-podcast host expressed in a video. “That’s what a lot of people seem to think. ‘Adam just doesn’t give a f**k.’ That’s not the case at all. I did that interview because I thought it was an important historical record of somebody involved in one of the most tragic, insane stories in rap history.”

The interview on his No Jumper podcast was with Blockstar, who was 15 years old at the time of the Canarsie, Brooklyn rapper’s murder in Los Angeles, California in 2020. He received a four-year sentence in concordance with a plea deal struck with prosecutors. Blockstar sat down for the interview after his release from a juvenile detention facility and expressed his condolences to the family of Pop Smoke but no remorse for his actions. “I send my condolences to the family. I wish it never happened. But I don’t regret nothing,” he said. “Growing up, my people, my family told me, ‘You ain’t sorry for nothing. Whatever you did, you did it for a reason and stand on it.’”

In the video, Adam22 also referenced DJ Vlad, another figure whom many have similarly accused of behavior exploiting Black culture and Hip-Hop in his interviews. “I remember when Vlad took a lot of heat because he interviewed Keefe D… I thought it was pretty impressive that Vlad stood on his principles and did that interview. It was an important story,” he said. Adam22 would also state that someone else would’ve interviewed Blockstar if he hadn’t.

The explanation, however, only served to cause more outrage from observers on social media. Akademiks addressed the situation on a live stream and the damage it could lead to. “[H]ere in the media we have to take a little bit of accountability… I wonder if he knows the repercussions of what he’s doing…the n—a killed somebody in Hip Hop… then gets paid to tell the story on a Hip Hop platform… it’s a dangerous precedent.”

Check out the other reactions to Adam22’s video below.

1. Skoob

2. Andre J Gee

3. Gordon Gramsay

4. Scru

5. 10 Slack Commandments

6. Siphon The Liquidity Now

7. Agonaldinho

8. Chad J

RELATED TAGS

Adam22 Pop Smoke
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Louis Vuitton x Workwear Collection
Style & Fashion

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Workwear Collection ft. Timberlands To Drop Next Week

Creators Inc NYE 2024 8 items
News

Adam22 Defends Pop Smoke Murderer Interview, Twitter Blasts Him

Croc x Alchemist x Salehe Bembury
News

The Alchemist Stars In New Campaign For Crocs x Salehe Bembury

Cannabis concentrates or dabs with glass dab rig 12 items
Lifestyle

Check Out Hip-Hop Wired’s First 710 Day Gift Guide #710Day

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
News

Ice Spice Blows off Taylor Swift Hate From Fans During Rolling Loud Europe Performance With A Kiss

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Caesar's Superdome
Entertainment

Busta Rhymes Goes in On Essence Festival Crowd: “F*ck Your Phone”

Trending Stories
Hailey Welch aka Hawk Tuah Girl
News

Who Is Hailey Welch AKA The Hawk Tuah Girl?

Celebrity Sightings In New York - April 15, 2024
News

Project 2025: The Right-Wing’s Playbook, Explained

LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon
Entertainment

In The Mix: 10 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]

Shot of two soldiers saluting in a server room
News

Veterans Day Salute: 15 Hip-Hop Stars Who Served In The Military #VeteransDay

Rocky Jones 15 items
News

Black Barbershop Owner Attacked By Donald Trump After He Claimed He Was Misled About “Blacks For Trump” Event

Drake & Michael Rubin 15 items
News

Michael Rubin Annual All-White Party Was Lit, Drake Was There

Baes & Baddies

BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here’s Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway

Celebrity Sightings In London - November 09, 2023
News

Sean Combs Sued By Former Adult Film Actress, Claims She Was Forced To Work At Mogul’s Parties

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close