The Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe Reimagined” Is Coming Back… In ‘Fortnite’

Air Jordan 1 "Black Toe Reimagined" Is Coming To 'Fortnite'

Published on November 5, 2024
Fortnite Kicks Air Jordan 1 "Black Toe Reimagined"

Source: Epic Games / Fortnite / Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe Reimagined”

The Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe Reimagined” is one of the more popular silhouettes of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker is coming back to Fortnite. As part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, Epic Games is introducing Fortnite Kicks, allowing players to lace the characters they choose to play with the freshest footwear.

KICKS, a new cosmetic feature, will offer players a virtual footwear collection and kick things off with the Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe Reimagined” and a pair of shark slippers.
Fortnite Kicks Air Jordan 1 "Black Toe Reimagined"

Source: Epic Games / Fortnite

Fortnite also says players can expect kicks from other brands, not just Nike and Jordan, and the virtual footwear is compatible with over 500 of the most popular Fortnite drip and over 95% of the in-game outfits by the spring. Beginning November 12, players can unlock a pair of the “Black Toe Reimagined” through the game’s Remix Pass. In the real world, the “Black Toes”  were released in 1985 and became instant hits when they were retroed. They were supposed to return on October 18, 2024, but the release was delayed until February 1, 2025, according to Sneaker News. The Remix Pass is the new way to unlock collectibles and more via Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix. We reported yesterday that the game is rewinding the clock and bringing back fan favorites from Chapter 2. It will feature Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, Eminem, and Juice WRLD as playable skins.
Chapter 2 Remix is live in Fortnite and will run until November 30. Epic also teases that things will close with a “finale.” Hit the gallery below for more photos.

