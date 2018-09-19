Air Jordan 5 “Fresh Prince” Drops Sept. 25 [Photos]

The Air Jordan 5 dropped in 1990 and quickly became a coveted sneaker. But there’s no doubt Will Smith rocking a pair in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air took the demand and love for the shoe to the next level.

Now in 2018, the shoe returns in the “Grape” colorway the West Philadelphia rapper turned actor rocked, with some new details that pay homage to beloved sitcom.

This version of the Air Jordan 5 doesn’t have any laces and “West Philadelphia is embossed just below the shoe’s tongue. The sockliner is striped, a nod to the shirts he rocked on the show. On the heel is the OG Nike Air branding that Jordan heads always crave on their Retros.

Check out detailed images in the gallery.