Alabaster Ally Sam Whiteout Pokes White Beak Into Black Folks’ Biz, Gets Ferociously Slandered

Sam Whiteout, who became famous as an onbeat-dancing member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., has flipped that fame into bags such as writing about Black America and our struggles. Whiteout, who is very lily white, wrote a piece titled “Popularizing Wokeness” and, as he deserves, is getting his alabaster ass baked like mom’s apple pie.

“This summer, I wrote for the Harvard Kennedy School Journal of African American Public Policy about wokeness, Black Panther, Drake, and what it means to try to do good in this world,” Whiteout wrote in a tweet which featured the piece he wrote, with all the white privilege and pride he could muster.

Here’s the piece if you’re into reading a white dude tell you about Blackness.

Whiteout also jumped out there during the whole Smithsonian jumpoff when the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s Hip-Hop point person happened to be a white woman. Whiteout got into his bag real fast during that ugly moment and had to walk back a lot of what he said.

Well, Whiteout has been getting slammed like a fresh kegger at the frat house since Thursday night, brah.

We’ve collected some of the best of the recent slander below.

—

Photo: Getty