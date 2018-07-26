CLOSE
Kappa Drops Soccer-Inspired Collection for Heineken 100 [Photos] #Heineken100

This gear looks crispy on the pitch and on the street.

Kappa x Heineken 100

Source: Kappa / Kappa

Heineken and OG brand Kappa have collaborated on a soccer-inspired collection. The capsule is part of the #Heineken100 program which seeds product to a top 100 list of influencers. 

The new Heineken x Kappa collection is a 6-piece drop that consists of a jersey shorts set, a white tracksuit, a short-sleeve white jersey, a long-sleeve tonal green jersey and a nylon duffle bag.

If you weren’t on the influencer list, you can still cop the goods exclusively at Stadium Goods for one day only, today July 26.

Check out detailed images of the collection below.

