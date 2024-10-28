Subscribe
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Tim Walz Play Crazy Taxi On Twitch

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Tim Walz Pick Up The Sticks On Twitch To Reach Out To Young Male Voters

Published on October 28, 2024
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Tim Walz

Source: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / Tim Walz

While Donald Trump and his Republican glazers put on a masterclass in racism, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Tim Walz hopped on Twitch to play some video games and talk politics.
The vice presidential candidate linked up with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on the popular streaming platform to reach young male voters, a demographic the orange menace is allegedly polling well with.

The political duo played Madden NFL, of course, because it was NFL Sunday, and they talked politics. Before they virtually kicked the football off, Ocasio-Cortez explained that she and Walz agreed to the stream weeks ago after he expressed interest in joining AOC for a Twitch session. As for the game of choice, Madden was a no-brainer because Walz is a former football coach and is familiar with it because he played it with his children. Donning a camouflage Minnesota Vikings hat, Walz and Cortez battled to a 0-0 after one half of virtual gridiron action between AOC’s Buffalo Bills and Walz’s Vikings. They also touched on political topics, including social security, getting rid of the filibuster, and even commenting on the racist comments coming out of Madison Square Garden during Trump’s NYC rally. Watching a clip of the comedian who insulted Puerto Rico and dropped other racist jokes that landed with a thud, Walz asked, “Who is that jacked?” To wrap up the stream, AOC surprised Waltz with his favorite game. Walz admitted he was rusty because it’s been a while since he played, but he showed signs that his skills were still there.
Gamers on X appreciated the Twitch livestream featuring AOC, Walz, and, most importantly, his love for Crazy Taxi. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AOC Madden NFL Tim Walz Twitch

